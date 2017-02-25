Back-to-back 3s help Cal Poly get past UC Riverside in OT

1:43 Bay High jumps out to an early lead against South Pike Pause

1:13 Harrison Central girls earn bid to Jackson

1:40 Harrison Central completes comeback against Biloxi

1:14 Pascagoula outshoots Picayune in final stretch of Hoopsfest game

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

0:40 SunHerald reporter hops on a float at Krewe of Gemini parade

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?