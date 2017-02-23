Harrison Central leads 7 Coast girls squads aiming for Jackson

The Harrison Central girls basketball program has been a mainstay in Jackson in March, but one more test remains to keep that run of postseason success alive.
With a win at 7 p.m. on Friday against Brandon in Lyman, the Lady Rebelettes (21-3) can earn their sixth consecutive trip to the capitol city.
Harrison Central is among four Coast teams hosting second-round playoff games at 7 p.m. on Friday – St. Martin hosts Terry, Laurel is at Pascagoula and Pass Christian plays host to West Lauderdale.
Three Coast teams have the tough task of trying to stay alive on the road – Ocean Springs is at Jim Hill, Biloxi is at Oak Grove and Bay High travels to Northeast Jones.
The winners of Friday night’s contests will reach the quarterfinals of the state tournament in Jackson, which will begin on March 1.
“We’ve got the state tournament bracket and it’s enlarged in our dressing room,” Harrison Central coach Nancy Ladner said. “We’ve told them that they’ve got four more games left in our season. Running on asphalt and on the football field, that’s what we’ve been doing that for. These last four games, we have to make them realize there is no second place or third place team. We have to be the team. From here on out, it’s a must-win situation. If you lose you go home.”
Harrison Central is ranked No. 1 in South Mississippi by the Sun Herald, but that means little in what has been recently been a super competitive Class 6A.
After earning first-round bye, Ladner believes her team will face a difficult challenge against a Brandon team that has a record of 18-13.
“One thing they have as far as an advantage of us is height,” Ladner said. “They have two girls that are probably 6-foot. They have two that look one of the of the great players we had back in the day, Eugenia Conner. They have two Eugenia Conner’s. As far as height-wise, we’re going to be outmatched. Our other strengths will have to kick in to overcome.”
Harrison Central has shown a balanced attack all season, working in several players off the bench.
While Ladner has had a healthy rotation going all year, junior guard Chyna Allen has spent the most time on the floor and averages 16 points a game.
“She’s done a tremendous job,” Ladner said. “I’ve left her in 32 minutes without realizing it.
“Otherwise, it’s been a balanced effort. Everybody is starting to play their role and not worry about who is making the shots. Defense has been our strength with our pressure. That will have to continue.”
Other action
Also in Class 6A, St. Martin (18-11) can earn a second consecutive trip to Jackson with a win over Terry (22-7) Friday night.
St. Martin and Terry met in a neutral court setting on Nov. 26 with the Lady Jellow Jackets walking away with a 37-36 victory. St. Martin junior center Daphane White poured in 18 points and eight rebounds that night and will need to do more of the same to get her team back to Jackson.
Biloxi (22-9) will travel to take on one of the top challengers in the South at Oak Grove, which is 24-3 with 11 consecutive victories.
Ocean Springs (17-8) will be at Jim Hill, which is 25-5.
In Class 5A, Pascagoula is the lone representative remaining from the Coast after winning Region 8-5A.
The Lady Panthers (18-11) have won 11 of their last 12 games entering Friday night’s home game against Laurel.
“I think we are playing our best basketball right now,” Pascagoula coach Chrisla Herchenhahn said. “Hopefully, we’re not done. We want to peak at the right time. If we keep going, we’ve got as good a shot as anybody.”
Pascagoula is led by a pair of senior guards, LSU signee Jailin Cherry and Alexis McBeath, who is set to sign with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
A pair of Class 4A rivals will seek trips to Jackson Friday night. Bay High (18-9) is in search of its seventh consecutive trip to Jackson on the road at Northeast Jones (18-8) while Pass Christian (19-10) will have the home court advantage against West Lauderdale (20-12).
Girls playoff schedule
Ocean Springs at Jim Hill
Terry at St. Martin
Biloxi at Oak Grove
Brandon at Harrison Central
Laurel at Pascagoula
Bay High at Northeast Jones
West Lauderdale at Pass Christian
Note: All games at 7 p.m.
Comments