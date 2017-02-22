Sports

February 22, 2017 11:22 PM

Milos Raonic waits out rain, reaches Delray Beach quarters

The Associated Press
DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

Top-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada beat Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 7-6 (2) early Thursday in a rain-delayed match to reach the Delray Beach Open quarterfinals.

Raonic took 1 hour, 34 minutes to finish off Coric in the match that started at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Canadian will face eighth-seeded Kyle Edmund of England, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 winner over Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun. Raonic won the last of his eight ATP Tour titles last year in Brisbane, Australia.

Third-seeded Jack Sock and fifth-seeded Steve Johnson set up an all-American quarterfinal.

Sock beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 6-4, 6-1, and Johnson topped Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-1. Sock won in Auckland, New Zealand, in January for his second ATP Tour title.

On Thursday, fourth-seeded defending champion Sam Querrey was scheduled to play fellow American Jared Donaldson. Also, Donald Young was set to play fellow American Taylor Fritz. Young beat second-seeded Ivo Karlovic of Croatia in the first round.

