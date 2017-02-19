Twister tees off on William Carey University golf team

David Copperfield once said, “There is a safe spot within every tornado. My job is to find it.” After a twister shredded dorms and halls in Hattiesburg in January, the students, faculty and staff of William Carey University might disagree with the illusionist.
Although seated classes have missed their tee times for the last month, WCU Head Golf Coach Jeff Mixon won’t let that deter his emphasis on academics.
“We meet out at Canebrake Golf Club for a couple hours every week as a team and do schoolwork, a sort-of temporary study hall,” said Conner Entriken, an MGCCC transfer.
Dorms were devastated, but golfers found a way to attend online classes and stay in town.
“Southern Miss took some of the golfers in and others moved in with us,” said Entriken. “It came out of nowhere, but we’re fortunate the golf courses are okay,” he added as he packed for a tournament in Jacksonville, FL this weekend.
The cyclone might have knocked the Crusaders’ golf balls off the tee and messed up the sheets for a few students for a few days, but Chief Advancement Officer Monica Marlowe and Senior Project Manager Dick Vogel are going extra holes to make sure WCU rebuilds bigger and better than ever.
On March 3, Canebrake, Hattiesburg CC, Timberton, and Shadow Ridge will host over 300 golfers with proceeds benefitting the Student Tornado Recovery Fund, a coffer that will support dorm students who lost belongings.
“Our insurance does not cover their property, so this is a way for us to help them, the majority of whom are athletes and international students,” said Marlowe.
The EF3 damaged over 90 percent of the campus, with six buildings a total loss, but the golf tournament will put “rebuild” in its vortex.
“The event is the brainchild of Canebrake golf professional David Allen and GM Roy Jarvis,” said Vogel, the former associate athletic director at USM. “Presenting sponsors Anderson Design Center, Beau Rivage, and IslandView have really stepped up, and the golf courses have donated their facilities.”
Volunteers have been eager to help, but the entire campus has been too dangerous.
“On Sunday morning after the tornado hit, we had people who wanted to help,” said Marlowe. “This will be the first weekend that we’ve been able to let them on campus, and we expect over 100 volunteers on property helping students move in.”
Golf will provide a funnel for charity and a great cause once again. To be a part of the tournament or to sponsor a hole or holes, contact Dick Vogel at dvogel@wmcarey.edu.
Tommy Snell, golf coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, writes a column for the Sun Herald.
