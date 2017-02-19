Approaching 50, Roy Jones Jr.’s jab still stings

Former world boxing champion Roy Jones Jr. fought on pay-per-view.
The Pensacola native scored a seventh-round TKO victory over Bobby Gunn on Friday night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
Despite turning 48 years old last month, Jones continues to fight professionally.
Jones (64-9, 46 KOs) went 4-0 in fights on the Coast. He fought three times at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, another at Casino Magic-Bay St. Louis.
Jones won world titles at middleweight (IBF), super middleweight (IBF), light heavyweight (IBF, WBA, WBC) and heavyweight (WBA).
