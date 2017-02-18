Nebraska rallies to beat sloppy Ohio State 58-57

0:59 St. Martin girls win Region 7-6A title Pause

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

3:06 Teaching triumph over potential tragedy

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:02 Coast Muslims want terrorists kept out but without religious discrimination

0:29 Muslims are not against Trump

0:57 This video convinced a jury that man did not leave cocaine in Wal-Mart training room.

2:01 Urban dwelling wildlife create problems for animals and humans

2:43 Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi