WATCH: George County wins region title

Bay High head basketball coach Randy McCrory talks about the impact senior forward Galen 'G' Smith Jr. and his brother, junior center Galen 'Tolu' Smith III, have had on their team as they approach region 8 4A playoffs with high expectations.
Renovations at Ken "Curly" Farris have gone longer than initially expected, forcing Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College's baseball team to shuffle its early season schedule. The Bulldogs spent the entire 2016 season on the road.
Video by Patrick Ochs/Sun Herald
My sister-in-law Holly Smith of Saucier, a lifetime Patriots fan, watches the first half of Super Bowl LI as the Atlanta Falcons take a 21-3 lead. Sadly I wasn't there to watch her as the Pats staged a historic comeback to win in overtime.