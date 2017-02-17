Recalled sauces made in Minnesota are found in Fargo store

Three sauces that are the subject of a recall in Minnesota and North Dakota were found at an ethnic food store in Fargo.
KFGO reports the products were removed from the store's shelves, but officials say there may be more in North Dakota.
The sauces were made by Dukarani Food Processing in Minneapolis and have been recalled because they may be contaminated with a bacteria that can cause botulism.
Officials from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the North Dakota Department of Health say the 8 oz. glass jars of Pepper Sauce, Ketele Sauce, and Benniseed Sauce sold through Feb. 9 should not be consumed.
Officials say they are unaware of any illnesses associated with the sauces.
Comments