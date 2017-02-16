All-Region 7-5A boys soccer team announced

The Region 7-5A boys soccer coaches announced their all-district team Thursday.
Region champion Long Beach shot up the standings this season under coach Andee Wilburn to finish atop 7-5A with an unblemished 6-0 mark. Representing the Bearcats on the all-region team are Dylan Picchi, Koby Quave, Brennan Ladner and Kai VanCourt.
Ryan Walton’s West Harrison crew made the most noise in the postseason. After an inconsistent regular season, the Hurricanes advanced to the Class 5A South State game.
Daniel Layton, Taylor Shea and Peyton Younger all made the 8-5A team. Gautier’s Juan Bermudez and Peyton Pound made the team, as did Pascagoula’s Collin Young and Miguel Pena.
