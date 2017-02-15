Sheridan Broadcasting Network honors two Coast college football players

Two players with South Mississippi ties were recently named to the Sheridan Broadcasting Network Black College All-American football team.
Grambling safety Guy Stallworth and Lane College defensive tackle Whitney Richardson were both named to the first-team defensive squad.
Stallworth is a former Gulfport High standout. Richardson played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
A senior, Stallworth had 58 total tackles as the Tigers won the SWAC and SBN Black college national titles.
Richardson, also a senior, had 75 total tackles and 17.5 quarterback sacks for Lane College.
The only other Mississippian to make the All-American team was Jackson State defensive lineman Javancy Jones.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments