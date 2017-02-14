Sports

February 14, 2017 6:12 PM

Hicks, Williams facing injuries for No. 10 Tar Heels

The Associated Press
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Tenth-ranked North Carolina is uncertain whether forward Isaiah Hicks or guard Kenny Williams III will be ready for Wednesday night's game at rival North Carolina State due to injuries.

Hicks, a senior starter, missed last week's loss at Duke due to a hamstring injury. The school said Tuesday that Hicks went through practice in the afternoon and is a game-time decision.

The school said Williams suffered a "lower right extremity" injury on Tuesday and is uncertain to play. Williams is a sophomore starter.

