Dawkins, UCF facing teachable moment down the stretch

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

1:39 Relationship between horse and rider is “invaluable”

2:16 Scars of pit bull attack remain

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

4:07 Watch Bobby Bradley talk about giving back and the Cleveland Indians

0:17 Pascagoula's Hadley makes a web gem for Southern Miss