LSU legend set to compete at Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic

The Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic announced its second high profile commitment in as many weeks on Monday.
David Toms, a former LSU star, has committed to compete in the 2017 tournament, which will take place March 30-April 2 at Fallen Oak in Saucier.
The news comes after the MGRC revealed last week that golfing legend John Daly will compete in the event for the first time this year.
Toms is beginning his first season on the PGA Tour Championships after earning 13 career victories on the PGA Tour, including the 2001 PGA Championship.
Toms, a native of Monroe, Louisiana, earned All-American honors during his time at LSU.
The MGRC is entering its eighth season as part of the PGA Tour Champions. For the seventh consecutive year, the tournament will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.
Miguel Angel Jimenez won last year’s MGRC. David Frost, Jeff Maggert, Michael Allen, Fred Couples, Tom Lehman and David Eger are the other champions.
Tickets for the MGRC are $15 and can be purchased online at 2017MGRC.com or by calling the tournament office at 896-6365. Children 16 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. All active and retired military and their families are admitted free with a military issued identification card.
