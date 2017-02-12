Plum's 29 leads No. 10 Washington past Arizona State 70-57

National scoring leader Kelsey Plum had 29 points, Chantel Osahor added 18 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 10 Washington beat No. 23 Arizona State 70-57 on Sunday night.
Plum got Washington (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12) going with a big first quarter then let Osahor command the interior as the Huskies won their fourth straight since losing at home to Stanford.
For a change, Washington did most of its offensive scoring inside the 3-point line. The Huskies were just 3 of 14 on 3s, a surprising off night for the national leaders in made 3-pointers. Plum missed all seven of her attempts from behind the arc, the first time this season she failed to make a 3.
Sophie Brunner led Arizona State (16-9, 7-7) with 16 points as the Sun Devils fell to 3-7 this season against ranked opponents.
Comments