February 12, 2017 8:59 PM

Plum's 29 leads No. 10 Washington past Arizona State 70-57

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE

National scoring leader Kelsey Plum had 29 points, Chantel Osahor added 18 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 10 Washington beat No. 23 Arizona State 70-57 on Sunday night.

Plum got Washington (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12) going with a big first quarter then let Osahor command the interior as the Huskies won their fourth straight since losing at home to Stanford.

For a change, Washington did most of its offensive scoring inside the 3-point line. The Huskies were just 3 of 14 on 3s, a surprising off night for the national leaders in made 3-pointers. Plum missed all seven of her attempts from behind the arc, the first time this season she failed to make a 3.

Sophie Brunner led Arizona State (16-9, 7-7) with 16 points as the Sun Devils fell to 3-7 this season against ranked opponents.

