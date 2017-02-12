Here’s what happened in NABF junior welterweight title fight

Regis Prograis retained the NABF junior welterweight championship with a first-round stoppage over Wilfrido Buelvas on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Casino.
Prograis improved to 19-0 with 16 knockouts and should move up the WBC super lightweight rankings next month. In this month’s WBC 140-pound ratings, Prograis is eighth.
Eric Walker, ranked 25th among WBC super welterweights, improved to 15-0 with a second-round KO over Zack Kuhn.
Here’s the rest of the undercard: Cedric Agnew stopped Martin Verdin, one round; Pablo Cruz stopped Markale Duncan, one round; Cody Richard outpointed Bobby Hill, six rounds; Craig Callaghan stopped Starr Johnson, one round; Mike Bissett outpointed Jimmy Owensby, six rounds; Charles Dale stopped Adrian Miles, one round; Deon Nicholson stopped Tirik Johnson, one round.
The card was promoted by Rite Hook Promotions and DiBella Entertainment.
