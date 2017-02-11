Fleming hits winning 3, Dartmouth gets 2nd Ivy League win

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:24 Barre Theory workout is 'like an addiction'

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

2:16 Tempers flare after state flag defender targets transgender people at USM panel

7:26 They lost custody of their kids for making them do too much homework, couple says

1:03 How a child makes their way through the Mississippi DHS system

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory