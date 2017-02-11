Sanchez double sees Arsenal beat Hull amid controversy

0:35 VIDEO: Gautier girls claim Region 4 powerlifting title Pause

0:35 VIDEO: Gautier boys claim 4-5A powerlifting title

1:24 Barre Theory workout is 'like an addiction'

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:16 Tempers flare after state flag defender targets transgender people at USM panel

2:33 USM holds panel to discuss impact of state flag

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree