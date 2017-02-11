Reid takes 3rd-round lead at LET's season-opening Vic Open

2:16 Tempers flare after state flag defender targets transgender people at USM panel Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:07 The Blind Tiger roars into Biloxi

2:14 Pass Road Elementary Singers want to sing with Foreigner

2:33 USM holds panel to discuss impact of state flag

3:15 Fly through a 3D video of Owa amusement park

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé