NABF junior welterweight title on the line at the Hard Rock Saturday

Regis Prograis will defend the NABF junior welterweight championship against Wilfrido Buelvas on Saturday at the Hard Rock Casino.
The card, promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Rite Hook Promotions in association with Hard Rock, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s part of DiBella Entertainment’s “Broadway Boxing” series.
Prograis (18-0, 15 KOs) hasn’t fought since a fourth-round knockout over Luis Florez to win the NABF title on June 25. An injury sidelined the New Orleans native for several months.
“I’m really excited to finally get back inside the ring,” Prograis said in a news release. “It’s been a while. What makes this even better is that I’ll be fighting in front of my home crowd because Biloxi is about an hour drive from New Orleans.”
Prograis is in position to land a world championship bout at 140 pounds. The New Orleans native is ranked eighth in the latest WBC super welterweight ratings.
“Regis Prograis is on the cusp of making his mark on the world stage,” DiBella Entertainment President Lou DiBella said.
Buelvas (18-6, 12 KOs), a Colombian native, is unranked by the WBC.
The top undercard bout is unbeaten Eric Walker (14-0, 7 KOs) defending the WBC Continential Americas junior middleweight title against Zachary Kuhn (9-3-1). Walker is ranked 25th among WBC junior middleweights.
Professional Boxing
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi
Tickets: $75, $60, $50, $40, $20 (standing room only), available at Ticketmaster and Hard Rock Box Office.
