February 9, 2017 12:05 AM

Mullins, Rabb lead Cal past Arizona State 68-43

By JOSE M. Romero Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz.

Grant Mullins knocked down a season high six 3-pointers for 18 points and Ivan Rabb recorded his 24th career double-double, helping California coast to a 68-43 win over Arizona State Wednesday night.

Mullins, a graduate transfer from Columbia, went 6 of 9 behind the arc and Rabb had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Cal, winners of five straight games.

Cal (18-6 overall, 9-2 Pac-12) held the conference's second-best scoring offense 39 points under its per-game average.

ASU suffered through its worst shooting night of the season, making just 15 of 59 shots for 25.4 percent. The Sun Devils (11-14, 4-8) were 3 of 25 from 3-point range and have lost three of their last four games.

Arizona State went almost 11 minutes without a made field goal between the first and second halves, and the drought proved costly. Cal went ahead by 20 points early in the first half, taking a 46-26 lead with 12:33 to play on a 3-pointer from Mullins.

Obinna Oleka had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Arizona State.

