Women's Top 25 Capsules

1:08 Pass Christian basketball fans keep Hoopsfest game interesting Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula