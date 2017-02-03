Plum, Osahor dominate, No. 10 Washington crushes Utah 82-53

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree Pause

1:33 Car flips in crash

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:58 Gilich: Biloxi, proud of it

2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years