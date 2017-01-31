Brett Favre coming back for Super Bowl LI, to solve a mystery

Brett Favre is coming back for Super Bowl LI.
No, it’s not another quarterback comeback for the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets Hall of Famer.
It is, however, a conspiracy theory that is part of a Buffalo Wild Wings Super Bowl ad campaign that will run during Sunday’s Super Bowl pre-game show.
Favre, who is from Kiln, stars in the ad campaign titled “The Conspiracy,” in which he is portrayed enjoying retirement on a farm when he gets a visit from some men in black, propelling him on a quest to get to the bottom of who was behind his all-time interception record.
B-Dubs (Buffalo Wild Wings) is the main suspect and in the build up to Sunday’s Super Bowl, Favre will share new evidence on his social media channels — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram — that implicates B-Dubs, using the #hitTheButton hashtag, the company said in a press release.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
