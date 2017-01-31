Brett Favre coming back for Super Bowl LI, to solve a mystery

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond Pause

1:43 Family defends father accused of child abuse

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder

1:16 WATCH: Ocean Springs goes crazy after OT winner

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:51 Trees in downtown Ocean Springs evaluated

3:15 Laverne Cox wants government to count how many gay and transgender people live in U.S.

1:51 Vietnamese food for Biloxi Tet celebration