January 31, 2017 3:41 AM

Struggling AC Milan loses Bonaventura, De Sciglio to injury

The Associated Press
MILAN

Already struggling in recent weeks, AC Milan has lost key starters Giacomo Bonaventura and Mattia De Sciglio to injury.

Bonaventura, a midfielder, was diagnosed with a tear to his left thigh muscle and will require surgery. He will likely miss three months.

De Sciglio, a fullback, damaged ligaments in his right ankle in a 2-1 loss at Udinese on Sunday and could be out until March.

Milan has won just one of its last six Serie A matches and fallen from the Champions League spots to seventh place, 14 points behind leader Juventus.

The Rossoneri were also eliminated from the Italian Cup by Juventus last week.

