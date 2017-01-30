Sports

Dixon, Prewitt lead William & Mary past Drexel, 108-85

The Associated Press
WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

Daniel Dixon made 12 of 16 shots, including all five of his 3-pointers, and scored 23 of his 32 points after halftimes and Omar Prewitt added 24 points as William & Mary beat Drexel 108-85 on Monday night.

Prewitt hit 9 of 13 from the field, including a career-high tying six 3s, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists.

Sammy Mojica's layup gave Drexel (8-15, 2-8 Colonial Athletic Association) a 46-45 lead early in the second half, but Dixon scored eight — including two 3-pointers — during an 11-2 run that made it 56-48 with 17:14 to play. About three minutes later, Justin Pierce's layup started a string of 13 consecutive points that pushed the Tribe's lead to 23. Dixon had a dunk and hit a 3 before his layup with 10:46 remaining capped the spurt.

Kurk Lee tied his career-high with 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and had eight assists and Rodney Williams scored 19 for Drexel.

William & Mary (12-9, 6-4) shot 57 percent (17 of 30) from 3-point range and 63 percent overall — both season highs. The Tribe had 28 assists, their third consecutive game with at least 20, on 43 field goals.

