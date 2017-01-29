Rabb's double-double lifts California past Stanford 66-55

Ivan Rabb had 25 points and 13 rebounds and California pulled away late in the second half to beat Stanford 66-55 on Sunday.
Jabari Bird added 17 points to help the Golden Bears (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) win in front of a standing-room-only crowd following an eight-day break.
Rabb overcame a sluggish start and scored 15 points in the second half, including eight over the final six minutes to go with a key block down the stretch. Rabb shot 7 of 9 from the floor and made 9 of 14 free throws while finishing one point shy of his career high.
Reid Travis scored 17 points and Michael Humphrey added 10 points and nine rebounds for Stanford (11-10, 3-6). The Cardinal lost to their cross-bay rivals for only the third time in the last nine games.
Stanford was within 51-45 following a pair of free throws by Humphrey with 6:11 left before Rabb's late burst helped the Bears pull away.
Rabb scored six straight points for the Bears including four free throws. Grant Mullins followed with a 3-pointer and Kameron Rooks had a free throw before Rabb's emphatic dunk pushed California's lead to 63-48.
That was big on a night when the Bears made only 18 of 31 free throws.
Stanford had its own shooting problems and lost its second straight following a three-game winning streak.
Neither team shot well in the first half until Rabb helped shake the Bears out of their funk.
California's leading scorer since missing the first two games of the season, Rabb took only one shot in the first 11 minutes before scoring eight points as part of a 13-2 run.
After Bird's alley-oop dunk later pushed the Bears lead to 25-20, Stanford scored the final five points of the half including Humphrey's tying 3-pointer with two seconds left.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: Travis continues to be bothered by a right shoulder injury and went 7 of 15 from the floor but scored 10 straight points during one stretch in the second half. He had missed four of the previous six games because of the injury. . Overall, the Cardinal shot just 38.8 percent as a team and committed 15 turnovers.
California: The Bears continue to be plagued by inconsistency, an ongoing issue for coach Cuonzo Martin's club. Cal made the opening basket but went scoreless for the next six minutes. . It's Rabb's 10th double-double in 18 games after a late start to the season due to a toe injury. . Bird moved past Joe Shipp into eighth place on the school's career 3-point list (158).
UP NEXT
Stanford: Returns to Maples Pavilion and will play Colorado on Thursday. The Cardinal haven't beaten the Buffs since 2011-12.
California: Hosts Utah on Thursday. The Utes have won five of the last six games between the two schools, including twice in overtime.
