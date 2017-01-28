Cousins scores 35, Kings top Hornets 109-106

2:01 Ocean Springs girls are headed to Class 6A South State Pause

1:39 Bay High-Biloxi should be a battle at Hoopsfest

1:14 Pascagoula outshoots Picayune in final stretch of Hoopsfest game

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record

3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock

0:22 Bay High brothers dunk over Pascagoula

2:23 Video: 2015 Slam-Dunk contest at HoopsFest Biloxi -- from four angles

1:08 Pass Christian basketball fans keep Hoopsfest game interesting