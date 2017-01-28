Columbia holds off Harvard for 65-62 win

2:01 Ocean Springs girls are headed to Class 6A South State Pause

1:08 Pass Christian basketball fans keep Hoopsfest game interesting

1:14 Pascagoula outshoots Picayune in final stretch of Hoopsfest game

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record

3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder

1:17 Hiller Park now has a wheelchair swing, but what about a zip line?

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi