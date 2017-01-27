Sports

January 27, 2017 9:51 PM

Suspect arrested in death of bartender knocked out by punch

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Minneapolis police have arrested a Chicago man suspected of throwing a punch that left unconscious a bartender who moments later was accidently run over by a taxi.

A video released by the family of 32-year-old Marques Gaines shows more than a dozen people doing nothing to help him after he was punched by a man and fell to the ground Feb. 7. The video shows his cellphone and debit card being stolen.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2kCrB96 ) the man who allegedly threw the punch was arrested Monday on a warrant issued by authorities in Chicago.

The man is unidentified because he hasn't been formally charged. He appeared before a Hennepin County, Minnesota judge on Wednesday and waived extradition to Cook County.

Gaines' family settled wrongful death and negligence lawsuits against several businesses and taxi companies in his death.

