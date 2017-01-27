Mississippi Valley State forward earns second women’s player of the week honor

Mississippi Valley State foward Ashley Beals was named the SWAC women’s co-player of the week with Alabama State’s Britney Wright.
The 6-foot senior from Canton averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds in Mississippi Valley’s two victories.
Beals finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in the Devilettes’ 64-55 win over Prairie View.
In MVSU’s 75-74 overtime win over Texas Southern she had 26 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments