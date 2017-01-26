Sports

January 26, 2017 9:56 PM

Mayo scores 19, has 7 blocks as E. Kentucky earns 57-52 win

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Ala.

Nick Mayo scored 19 points and the 6-foot-9 sophomore blocked a career-best seven shots as Eastern Kentucky held Jacksonville State to 18 made field goals in a 57-52 upset Thursday night.

Eastern Kentucky (9-14, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference) ended a five-game losing skid with Asante Gist adding 13 points and Zach Charles 11 with six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Gist, the OVC's five-time Freshman of the Week, scored nine in the first half.

The Colonels led by 11 in the first half and were up 27-21 at the break, but Jacksonville State opened the second half on a 7-0 run to briefly lead 28-27. Eastern Kentucky soon had the lead back to seven after Mayo scored on a jump shot and a dunk on consecutive possessions. DeAndre Dishman didn't score but the freshman personified his name by passing from the corner to the high post, where Mayo zoomed in for a flying two-handed dunk.

Jacara Cross led Jacksonville State (13-10, 5-3) with 12 points and Christian Cunningham added 11 with 15 rebounds.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gerald Austin gives insight on Gulfport basketball broadcasts

View more video

Sports Videos