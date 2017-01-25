Georgia Tech stuns lackluster No. 6 Seminoles in blowout

Josh Okogie scored 35 points, Ben Lammers added 18 and Georgia Tech pulled its second home upset of a Top 10 opponent with a 78-56 victory over No. 6 Florida State on Wednesday night.
Georgia Tech (12-8, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 41-15 at halftime and 70-47 with 6:52 remaining on Lammers' dunk. Florida State never got closer than 18 points in the second half.
Few signs pointed to a meltdown for the Seminoles (18-3, 6-2). They were tied for first place in the ACC and had gone 5-1 in their last six games, all against ranked opponents.
Florida State never trailed in a five-point win over Louisville last Saturday, but they fell behind so quickly that coach Leonard Hamilton cleared his bench early the first half, using all 13 players. The starting lineup of Dwayne Bacon, Jonathan Isaac, Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Terance Mann and Michael Ojo averaged just 8.6 minutes before intermission.
Bacon, the ACC's eighth-leading scorer, finished with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting.
