Clutch! Reinhardt helps Marquette upset No. 1 Villanova

1:20 Pros and cons of Woolmarket development eyed Pause

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

0:51 Gulfport coach Owen Miller can’t believe the call

1:14 Body found in D'Iberville

1:42 Biloxi has a new mayor

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi