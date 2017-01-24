Italian skiers Brignone and Bassino 1st and 3rd on home snow

Taking advantage of a home course, Italian skiers Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino finished first and third in a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday.
After leading in the opening run, Brignone finished a comfortable 0.55 seconds ahead of French standout Tessa Worley — who won three GS races this season — and 0.57 ahead of Bassino.
Defending overall champion Lara Gut finished fourth, while current overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin came fifth.
Shiffrin maintained a 130-point lead over Gut.
It was the third victory of Brignone's career, to go with her silver medal in GS at the 2011 world championships.
Brignone needs one more victory to match her mother, Maria Rosa Quario, who won four World Cup slaloms between 1979 and 1983.
