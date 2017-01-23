Sports

January 23, 2017 9:51 PM

Arkansas State downs South Alabama 74-62 behind Simms

The Associated Press
JONESBORO, Ark.

Deven Simms scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, both career highs, to lead Arkansas State to a 74-62 win over South Alabama on Monday night.

Tamas Bruce and Devin Carter added 13 points apiece for Arkansas State (14-6, 5-2 Sun Belt), which shot 52 percent from the field and controlled the boards 38-28. Rashad Lindsey finished with 10 points.

Simms, a junior college transfer who averaged 20.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season, dropped in a layup late in the first half to spark a 12-0 run that made it 39-25 and the Red Wolves led the rest of the way. This is Simms' first season with a Division 1 program.

South Alabama (9-11, 2-5) opened the second half with a 10-0 run to tighten the gap to 45-41 before Simms sank a pair of free throws to end the Red Wolves' nearly seven-minute scoring drought.

Ken Williams led the Jaguars with 14 points.

