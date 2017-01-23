Nets say injured Jeremy Lin will miss another 3 to 5 weeks

1:05 St. Patrick survives close game with Resurrection Pause

1:15 Biloxi girls stage comeback win over Gulfport

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia

1:14 Body found in D'Iberville

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

2:47 Biloxi High Jr. ROTC is best in the state

2:36 Looking back at ten years at 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi