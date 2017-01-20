Power-play goals by Weber, Pacioretty lift Habs over Devils

Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty each scored a power-play goal during a major penalty early in the third period, and the Montreal Canadiens snapped a two-game skid Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Alex Galchenyuk added a goal and two assists, and Alexander Radulov had three assists as Montreal ended the Devils' three-game winning streak. Canadiens goalie Al Montoya made 15 saves as New Jersey was limited to a season-low 17 shots in its return home from a four-game road trip.
Rookie defenseman Steven Santini gave the Devils an early 1-0 lead, but the Canadiens dominated after that, scoring all their goals on the power play (3 of 7) against Keith Kinkaid, who faced 26 shots.
