Sports

January 20, 2017 9:21 PM

Power-play goals by Weber, Pacioretty lift Habs over Devils

By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer
NEWARK, N.J.

Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty each scored a power-play goal during a major penalty early in the third period, and the Montreal Canadiens snapped a two-game skid Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Alex Galchenyuk added a goal and two assists, and Alexander Radulov had three assists as Montreal ended the Devils' three-game winning streak. Canadiens goalie Al Montoya made 15 saves as New Jersey was limited to a season-low 17 shots in its return home from a four-game road trip.

Rookie defenseman Steven Santini gave the Devils an early 1-0 lead, but the Canadiens dominated after that, scoring all their goals on the power play (3 of 7) against Keith Kinkaid, who faced 26 shots.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

St. Martin linebacker Donte Starks highlights

View more video

Sports Videos