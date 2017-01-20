Serena, Nadal, Raonic headline Day 6 at Australian Open

0:53 VIDEO: Meet the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Girls Soccer Team Pause

1:52 Watch: Goal bonanza in Gulfport-Harrison Central

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

1:38 Kindness doesn't cost a thing for Pass High students

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

0:31 At the scene of a traffic fatality involving a Gulfport police car

3:55 Pass High students break down Trump inauguration in under four minutes

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé