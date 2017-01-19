Coast trio earns spot on GSC Academic Honor Roll for Mississippi College

Three Coast natives were named to the Gulf South Conference FireSeeds Academic Honor Roll on Thursday for Mississippi College.
Cross country standout Daniel Burnett of Gulfport, Volleyball star Madison Frazier of Resurrection and wide receiver Travin Payne were among a GSC-leading 90 members for MC on the squad.
Qualification for the GSC Honor Roll is automatic based on at least a 3.00 grade-point average and it does not require a voting process.
Burnett, a senior, has a 3.0 GPA majoring in Kinesiology. Payne, a freshman, has a 3.50 GPA and also majoring in Kinesiology.
Frazier, a junior, has a 3.52 GPA majoring in Chemical Medical Sciences.
