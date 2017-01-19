Browns nearing contract with linebacker Jamie Collin

0:28 George County’s McKinnley Jackson among best freshmen in nation Pause

1:52 Watch: Goal bonanza in Gulfport-Harrison Central

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record

2:01 Myles Brennan receives his Under Armour All-American jersey

0:53 VIDEO: Meet the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Girls Soccer Team

1:14 SSC QB Myles Brennan talks latest record

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute