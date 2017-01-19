Teen due in Las Vegas court in Missouri State player slaying

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves Pause

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record

2:01 Myles Brennan receives his Under Armour All-American jersey

1:14 SSC QB Myles Brennan talks latest record

1:26 Pascagoula wins wild one over Gautier

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:35 OS mayor: "We're not seeing good faith" from proponents of B&B zoning change