Thompson leads E. Michigan to 86-80 win over W. Michigan

1:21 Harrison Central boys slam past Biloxi Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

2:39 Biloxi names holiday 'Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day'

0:56 Are the live oaks in downtown Ocean Springs healthy?

0:51 Harrison Central takes down No. 1 Biloxi