January 16, 2017 8:57 PM

Hart scores 31, Marist outlasts Niagara 93-87 in OT

The Associated Press
LEWISTON, N.Y.

Khallid Hart scored 31 points and hit five 3-pointers to help Marist outlast Niagara 93-87 in overtime on Monday night.

A Matt Scott layup at the buzzer for Niagara forced overtime, tied at 81. But Marist (6-13, 3-5 Metro Atlantic) immediately regained control, taking an 86-81 lead following a 3 by Hart and a layup by Isaiah Lamb.

Two James Towns free throws got the Purple Eagles (5-14, 2-6) back to 86-83 with 2:19 left. However Hart answered with 1 of 2 free throws and then a layup for a six-point lead that put the game out of reach.

Hart scored six of Marist's 12 overtime points. David Knudsen scored a career-high21 for the Red Foxes, who shot 57.9 percent overall and 60 percent from 3-point range.

Scott led Niagara with 22 points. Kahlil Dukes added 21 and Marvin Prochet finished with 18 for the Purple Eagles.

