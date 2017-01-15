D’Iberville’s Sherman drops UFC bout

D’Iberville resident Chase Sherman was stopped by Walt Harris in the second round of their UFC heavyweight bout on Sunday at the Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix.
The Sherman-Harris bout was part of UFC Fight Night 103, which was seen live on UFCFightpass.com.
Harris improved to 9-5-1 and should enter the UFC Top 20 heavyweight rankings.
Sherman (9-3) dropped his second straight UFC fight. He lost a three-round decision to undefeated Justin Ledet at UFC Fight Night 92 in Salt Lake City.
Sherman is a 2008 D'Iberville High graduate and an former Warrior offensive lineman.
