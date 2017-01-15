Gulfport’s Callahan inducted into MAAA Hall of Fame

Former Gulfport High football coach/Athletic Director Lindy Callahan was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Athletic Administrators’ Hall of Fame.
Callahan was Gulfport’s head coach from 1955 to 1965. He was the athletic director at Gulfport from 1955 until retiring in 1992. He also won Big 8 championships from 1963 to 1964.
Callahan, 89, and then-MHSAA executive director Ennis Proctor launched the MAAA years ago to help member schools and athletic directors deal with a growing and ever-changing landscape for the state’s high school sports.
“I am so honored and so proud of this award,” Callahan said. “I was surprised to be the only one getting inducted. I expected to go in with five other people.”
Callahan is also in the Hall of Fame at the Mississippi Association of Coaches (1977), National Federation of State High School Associations (1995), National Council of Secondary School Athletic Directors (1996) and National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (2009).
