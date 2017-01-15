Draisaitl, Letestu score in SO; Oilers beat Flames 2-1

The Oilers are getting a taste of what it's like to play this high in the standings.
Turns out, it might just suit them.
Leon Draisaitl and Mark Letestu scored in the shootout, lifting Edmonton over the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Saturday night.
Patrick Maroon scored in regulation for the Oilers, who have won two straight, four of their last six and are in second place in the Pacific Division.
"We have to keep climbing the standings," Maroon said. "That was a playoff game tonight. It was playoff atmosphere. That's how games are going to be for the next two months and we have to find ways to play through it and battle."
Edmonton's Cam Talbot made 24 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. He said this game was a far cry from the first two meetings the two teams had to start the season — won 7-4 and 5-3 by the Oilers.
"That was more pond hockey and this was more of a playoff atmosphere," he said. "You can tell this group is growing as a team and these tough games, we believe we are going to come out on top, whereas maybe last year where we may have found a way to lose."
Sean Monahan had a goal for the Flames, who have lost two straight. Brian Elliott turned away 26 shots, but then allowed two goals on two attempts in the shootout.
"I thought they had their chances, we had our chances," Flames captain Mark Giordano said. "And, at the end, because of the way we are in the standings, it's frustrating to give them the extra point."
The Oilers broke the deadlock with a power-play goal with 3:36 left in the second period. Maroon fished the puck out of a scrum and chipped it over Elliott for his team-leading 18th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.
The Flames got that goal back just 26 seconds later, however, when Monahan picked up his own rebound and batted it past Talbot to make it 1-1.
The best chance in a scoreless third belonged to Calgary's Deryk Engelland, who rang a shot off the post with 12 minutes remaining.
Edmonton's Jordan Eberle and Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau each had solid opportunities in overtime, but the game remained tied to head to the shootout.
NOTES: This was the third of four meetings between the two Alberta-based teams, with the final game going next Saturday in Calgary. .. A pregame ceremony was held to honor Hayley Wickenheiser, who led Team Canada's women's hockey team to four gold medals and a silver during Winter Olympics competition. Wickenheiser, a lifelong Oilers fan, retired on Friday. ... The Oilers were without D Adam Larsson, who took a puck off the foot on Thursday against New Jersey. ... Calgary center Matt Stajan played in his 900th NHL game.
UP NEXT
Flames: Return home to face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
Oilers: Play the fourth game of a six-game homestand on Monday against Arizona.
