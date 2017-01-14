Sports

Texas Southern rolls to 76-55 win over Grambling State

HOUSTON

Marvin Jones scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Texas Southern picked up its fourth-straight victory with a 76-55 win over Grambling State Saturday night.

Jones was 6 of 7 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the foul line for Texas Southern (8-9, 4-0 SWAC). Zach Lofton added 16 points, Demontrae Jefferson had 13 points and Jaylen McCloud and Kevin Scott had 10 each.

Lofton sank a 3-pointer and Jones a dunk early in the second half to help Texas Southern to a 49-31 lead with 14:59 to play. Jaylen McCloud hit a layup to stretch it to 62-44 with 8:07 left and Texas Southern cruised from there.

Texas Southern trailed 17-12 midway through the first half then surged 14-2 to take a 26-19 lead on a Stephan Bennett jumper with 5:13 to go.

Ervin Mitchell, Ivy Smith Jr. and Nigel Ribeiro had 10 points apiece for Grambling State.

