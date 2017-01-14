Sports

January 14, 2017 10:27 PM

Weber State stays perfect in Big Sky, tops EWU 70-67

The Associated Press
OGDEN, Utah

Cody John sank four 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Kyndahl Hill tallied 15 points and 15 boards, and Weber State hung on for a 70-67 win on Saturday night to remain unbeaten in Big Sky Conference play.

Weber State (9-6, 4-0) led 68-64 with 12 seconds left after John hit a pair of free throws. Felix Von Hofe missed a 3-pointer, but Jacob Wiley got the rebound and was fouled as he tipped in the putback with 1.6 seconds to play. Wiley converted the 3-point play, cutting the lead to 68-67.

Dusty Baker made two free throws with 0.5 seconds left for the Wildcats, and the Eagles couldn't get off a potential game-tying 3 before the buzzer.

Wiley had a career-high 36 points on 15-of-20 shooting with nine rebounds for Eastern Washington (11-7, 3-2), recording the 16th-best scoring performance in school history. His teammates finished 13 of 47 from the field. Bogdan Bliznyuk had 10 points on 4-of-20 shooting.

Eastern Washington led 35-28 at halftime. Weber State shot 56 percent from the field in the second half after going 8 for 22 (36.4 percent) in the first.

