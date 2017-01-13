D’Iberville’s Sherman focused on second UFC fight

Chase Sherman gets a second chance to fight on a UFC stage.
The D’Iberville resident meets Walt Harris at 4 p.m. Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona on UFC Fight Night 103 at the Talking Stick Arena. The heavyweight clash can be seen on UFCFightpass.com.
Sherman (9-2) hasn't fought since losing his first UFC fight on Aug. 6. He lost a three-round decision to undefeated Justin Ledet at UFC Fight Night 92 in Salt Lake City. The Ledet fight was a learning experience for Sherman.
“I'm a smarter fighter now,” Sherman said. “I’ve learned to pace myself and be more patient for the entire fight.”
The 2008 D'Iberville High graduate has also sharpened his focus in the UFC Octagon.
“I'm excited about travelling to fights, but at the end of the day, it's just another business trip,” Sherman said. “I'd like to enjoy the sights after the fight is over.”
Sherman will climb up the UFC heavyweight rankings with a victory over Harris, the organization’s 22nd ranked heavyweight. Sherman is ranked 28th.
The current UFC heavyweight champion is Stipe Miocic, who won the title from Fabricio Werdum on May 14.
“Heavyweight is one of the more shallow divisions in the UFC,” Sherman said. “If I win this fight, where I go is still to be determined. But right now, I’m focused on Walt Harris. He's a really athletic, big striker. He's good on his feet. It should be an exciting fight.”
Sherman, 27, was a starting offensive lineman at D’Iberville in the late 2000’s.
Chase Sherman vs. Walt Harris
Where: Phoenix
When: 4 p.m. Sunday
Where to watch: UFC fight pass can be purchased at ufc.tv/packages
