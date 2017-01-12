Law scores 23 points in Northwestern's win over Rutgers

Vic Law scored a game-high 21 points while Scottie Lindsey scored 14 and Isiah Brown came off the bench to score 11 to lead Northwestern past Rutgers 69-60.
Rutgers (11-7, 0-5 Big Ten) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and led 28-19 with 2:04 left in the half before Northwestern (14-4, 3-2) was able to cut into the lead to make it 28-25 at the break.
Northwestern went on a 6-0 run early in the second half to take its first lead of the game, 33-32, at the 17:19 mark. The Wildcats' largest lead was 15, when they went up 62-47 with 2:52 to play.
Corey Sanders led Rutgers with 18 points while Deshawn Freeman had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Rutgers struggled to get shots to fall, shooting 31.9 percent from the floor and 65.2 percent from the free-throw line.
